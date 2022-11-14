Waveland community holds fundraising for Mayor Mike Smith

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - In politics, as it is in life, it’s not just what you do for people that counts, but it’s also how you make them feel.

And Waveland Mayor Mike Smith does his job well.

“When I met him and started talking to him, I said, ‘This guy is genuine,’ “.said friend and event co-organizer Linda Pitts. “He is a good guy, and I will do anything I can do to help him.”

The help is coming through food sales.

Sunday’s event for Smith was as much a celebration as it was a fundraising, and it showcased the talents of motivated friends and supporters.

“He’s always had our back - the Waveland Civic Association’s back,” said the association president A.J. Andres. “I mean, every year, I look forward to working with Mike. ... He’s a great guy. Outstanding. Give you the shirt off his back.”

Smith had to drop out of running for re-election because his first kidney transplant is failing. His sister, Melissa Ruhr, was his first donor in 2015, after he was diagnosed in 2007 with stage 4 kidney cancer.

“I thought that was going to be the quick fix,” she said. “But it wasn’t. I wish I could do it again, but I can’t.”

But his wife, Melanie, can.

“I said, ‘Well, you got my heart 43 years ago, I’ll give you a kidney,” she said with a big laugh.

She said she’s optimistic about the outcome.

“Everything is falling into place,” she said. “We want to get Michael back on his feet, get him where he can enjoy life. And he is a people person, and he still wants to help his city.”

The reaction from the public, he says, was a pleasant surprise.

“I’m just really glad to see so many people down here,” he said. “That’s very heartwarming for me. I really didn’t it. I was thinking something small - not quite this big. But it’s very heartwarming.”

“He’s not just the great mayor for these people in Waveland, he’s my brother,” Ruhr added. “And I just adore him. And the kind of person he is ... I’m glad he’s finally getting to retire. I know he wants to take care of this city forever. But I think there comes a time when you have to stop sometimes and take care of yourself.”

The Misfits Street Krewzers presented Smith with an honorary member plaque and a check for $500. He told WLOX that the surgery could happen by early December.

