WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
WLOX On the Road

Vancleave man dead after Pascagoula motorcycle crash

Pascagoula Police say the crash happened around 5:17 a.m. on Jerry St. Pé Highway.
Pascagoula Police say the crash happened around 5:17 a.m. on Jerry St. Pé Highway.(ARC Images)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - One person died from a motorcycle crash early Monday morning.

Pascagoula Police say the crash happened around 5:17 a.m. on Jerry St. Pé Highway. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd confirms the victim was 49-year-old Ronald Wood from Vancleave.

PPD’s initial investigation determined a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling southbound on the highway and began to turn east onto the Homeport Causeway. Meanwhile, a white Mercedes car was traveling north on the causeway, and the two vehicles collided at the intersection.

The motorcycle driver, Wood, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash is under active investigation by Pascagoula PD’s Traffic Division. If you have any information regarding the incident, please call 228-762-2211.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Liberto, 21, was arrested by Ocean Springs Police Saturday night after a shooting near...
21-year-old arrested after shooting in Downtown Ocean Springs; two people left injured
Michael Grimes, 34, has been identified as the driver in a single-car accident that took the...
One killed in fatal single-car accident on Old Fort Bayou Rd.
Police are working to identify two suspects, a man and a woman, allegedly involved in an...
Man shot after meeting up with woman he met online
The company chosen to redevelop the old Six Flags site says their deal could be in jeopardy
Six Flags redevelopment project in danger as developers raise concern
Biloxi's VFW Post 2434 is celebrating Charles Melson's 100th birthday. The last WWII veteran at...
Biloxi’s VFW Post 2434 celebrates 100-year-old WWII Veteran’s birthday

Latest News

Cool and dry today. Heavy rain likely tonight.
Taylor's Monday Midday First Alert Forecast
NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop the...
Moon rocket launch looms as NASA evaluates hurricane damage
Singing River Health System is the second-largest employer in Jackson County with about 3,500...
Potential buyers may now submit bids for Singing River Health System
Auditor’s office demands $1.9m from private prison operator who ‘put staff and inmates at risk’