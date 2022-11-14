WLOX Careers
Hurricane Center
GCW Deals
Letters to Santa
LawCall
60 Days of Giveaways
WLOX On the Road

Remains of missing Calif. mom found; ex-husband arrested

Police say 25-year-old Rachel Castillo’s body was discovered about an hour outside Los Angeles...
Police say 25-year-old Rachel Castillo’s body was discovered about an hour outside Los Angeles in a remote part of Antelope Valley. She was the mother of two boys, ages 5 and 2.(Source: Castillo Family via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:58 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (CNN) - Police in California say they’ve recovered the remains of a single mother of two who was reported missing last week.

Police say 25-year-old Rachel Castillo’s body was discovered about an hour outside Los Angeles in a remote part of Antelope Valley. She was the mother of two boys, ages 5 and 2.

Police say they’ve arrested Castillo’s ex-husband, 25-year-old Zarbab Ali, in connection to her death. It was unclear if he had an attorney.

Castillo’s sister reported her missing Thursday after finding signs of a struggle, including a significant amount of blood, at the mother’s home.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Jeremy Liberto, 21, was arrested by Ocean Springs Police Saturday night after a shooting near...
21-year-old arrested after shooting in Downtown Ocean Springs; two people left injured
Michael Grimes, 34, has been identified as the driver in a single-car accident that took the...
One killed in fatal single-car accident on Old Fort Bayou Rd.
Police are working to identify two suspects, a man and a woman, allegedly involved in an...
Man shot after meeting up with woman he met online
The company chosen to redevelop the old Six Flags site says their deal could be in jeopardy
Six Flags redevelopment project in danger as developers raise concern
Biloxi's VFW Post 2434 is celebrating Charles Melson's 100th birthday. The last WWII veteran at...
Biloxi’s VFW Post 2434 celebrates 100-year-old WWII Veteran’s birthday

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook,...
Ukraine’s leader calls liberation of Kherson ‘beginning of the end’
President Joe Biden will sit down with Chinese President Xi Jinping for their first in-person...
Biden, Xi seek to ‘manage our differences’ in face-to-face meeting
Cold 30s with some close to freezing this morning! Downpours are on the way overnight tonight....
Wesley's Monday Morning First Alert Forecast
Four people were found dead in a home near the University of Idaho campus. The university...
4 University of Idaho students found dead near campus