Pre-apprenticeship initiative launches in Mississippi

The U.S. Department of Labor on Monday announced the kick-off of more than 1,000 events and...
The U.S. Department of Labor on Monday announced the kick-off of more than 1,000 events and activities throughout the country as part of the eighth annual National Apprenticeship Week, Nov. 14-20, 2022.(U.S. Dept. of Labor)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Job Corps students in Gulfport and across America will soon have even more opportunities thanks to an initiative announced Monday by the Department of Labor.

The DOL is expanding its pre-apprenticeship opportunities, and promising to connect Job Corps students to Registered Apprenticeship programs. The effort will allow Job Corps campuses throughout the nation to emphasize pre-apprenticeship programs in green energy, health care, information technology and other high-growth industry sectors.

The Gulfport Job Corps currently offers pre-apprenticeship training in Electrical, and Mississippi Job Corps offers pre-apprenticeship training in Building Construction Technology and Carpentry.

“Pre-apprenticeship programs prepare students with a set of skills and strategies needed to enter and succeed in a Registered Apprenticeship program or industry-relevant job,” explained Job Corps National Director Rachel Torres. “Through this initiative, Job Corps students will spend approximately one year in a pre-apprenticeship program. With the general education, enhanced social skills and hands-on job training they receive, these students will have more career pathways from which to choose.”

Currently, Job Corps offers more than 300 pre-apprenticeship programs in the construction, advanced manufacturing, renewable resources and energy, transportation, and automotive and machine repair industries. To learn more, visit https://www.jobcorps.gov/recruiting/enrollment-interest

