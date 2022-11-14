Potential buyers may now submit bids for Singing River Health System

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County is moving forward with the sale of Singing River Health System.

During an executive session Monday morning, county supervisors approved the request for proposals process to sell the county-owned hospital system. That means potential buyers have until March 10, 2023 to submit their bids to purchase SRHS.

The goal is for Jackson County supervisors to select the best bid and begin negotiations with that group by April 14, 2023.

Singing River Health System is the second-largest employer in Jackson County with about 3,500 employees. It has locations in Ocean Springs, Pascagoula and Gulfport. Its Board of Trustees already approved a sale, saying the system is struggling financially, especially after losses due to the pandemic.

Singing River Health System has also created a website with updates on the sale process. Learn more at SingingRiverForward.com

