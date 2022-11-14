WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
WLOX On the Road

Potential buyers may now submit bids for Singing River Health System

Singing River Health System is the second-largest employer in Jackson County with about 3,500...
Singing River Health System is the second-largest employer in Jackson County with about 3,500 employees. It has locations in Ocean Springs, Pascagoula and Gulfport.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County is moving forward with the sale of Singing River Health System.

During an executive session Monday morning, county supervisors approved the request for proposals process to sell the county-owned hospital system. That means potential buyers have until March 10, 2023 to submit their bids to purchase SRHS.

The goal is for Jackson County supervisors to select the best bid and begin negotiations with that group by April 14, 2023.

Singing River Health System is the second-largest employer in Jackson County with about 3,500 employees. It has locations in Ocean Springs, Pascagoula and Gulfport. Its Board of Trustees already approved a sale, saying the system is struggling financially, especially after losses due to the pandemic.

Singing River Health System has also created a website with updates on the sale process. Learn more at SingingRiverForward.com

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Liberto, 21, was arrested by Ocean Springs Police Saturday night after a shooting near...
21-year-old arrested after shooting in Downtown Ocean Springs; two people left injured
Michael Grimes, 34, has been identified as the driver in a single-car accident that took the...
One killed in fatal single-car accident on Old Fort Bayou Rd.
Police are working to identify two suspects, a man and a woman, allegedly involved in an...
Man shot after meeting up with woman he met online
The company chosen to redevelop the old Six Flags site says their deal could be in jeopardy
Six Flags redevelopment project in danger as developers raise concern
Biloxi's VFW Post 2434 is celebrating Charles Melson's 100th birthday. The last WWII veteran at...
Biloxi’s VFW Post 2434 celebrates 100-year-old WWII Veteran’s birthday

Latest News

UMMC receives federal grant to expand addiction treatment services
UMMC receives federal grant to expand addiction treatment services
Bariatric Surgeon Dr. William Pete Avara III has details on several free, weight loss surgery...
Singing River Health offering free weight loss surgery seminars
Despite the complications, Sgt. Benjamin McQuagge remained on the police force, serving...
Gautier officer who beat colorectal cancer urges others to get screened
Despite the complications, Sgt. Benjamin McQuagge remained on the police force, serving...
Gautier officer who beat colorectal cancer urges others to get screened