Pass Christian hosts return of USO Gulf Coast’s “Red, White and You”

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday, United Service Organization Gulf Coast held its 3rd annual “Red, White and You” event to share their way of lending a hand to active service members.

The event was on pause the past two years due to the pandemic, but came back after many asked when it would return.

“We had our service members and families asking us for the past two years, ‘When you are coming back, when are you coming back?’” said Gillum.

Felice Kelly Gillum is the executive director of USO Gulf Coast and says the festival isn’t usually around Veterans Day, but felt it was appropriate during this comeback.

“The first year we did it in the spring, the second year in the early part of fall and this year, we decided to do it around Veterans Day,” said Gillum. “Just for the patriotic holiday and the symbolism and to show our military families that we’re here not just in the spring, not just around military holidays but around the year.”

USO is known by many soldiers thanks to the organization taking care of them each and every time they are deployed.

“So anytime that we’re deployed, they take great care of us. It’s an opportunity to show they are appreciative of us, and we appreciate them,” said Charles Page.

The message of appreciation can be felt by the families through the event today and by the actions of the community.

“We want you to know you’re not alone. You have a lot of support out here in our community and we love yall so much and all that you do,” said Susan Putnam.

This love from the community is something that is painted in red, white and blue. The organizers say they are thankful for the city of Pass Christian for hosting them this year and will continue to keep the event going for years to come.

