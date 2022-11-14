One killed in fatal single-car accident on Old Fort Bayou Rd.

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Michael Grimes, 34, has been identified as the driver in a single-car accident that took the life of one person at around 9 p.m. on Saturday night.

According to a press release from Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a car with a man, Grimes, and woman inside parked in front of a residence in the 7000 block of Old Fort Bayou Road. Before deputies reached the location, Grimes took off speeding north along the road, hit a guard rail and wrecked the car in a ditch. The car then caught fire.

Chief Deputy John Ledbetter says a witness pulled Grimes from the burning car; deputies found him in the road unresponsive. The woman was unable to be saved due to the intensity of the fire.

Grimes was taken to Singing River Hospital with unknown injuries and later airlifted to USA Medical Center in Mobile. The woman’s identity is withheld until her family is notified.

Chief Ledbetter says the investigation is currently ongoing and charges are possible.

