Miss Mississippi 2022 Emmie Perkins heads to the Miss America competition in a few weeks

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Miss Mississippi 2022 Emmie Perkins is preparing to take the stage at the Miss America competition in just a few weeks.

Sunday afternoon in Vicksburg, supporters gathered for the official Miss Mississippi Send-Off with lots of encouragement and hope that Mississippi will be the 5th state representative to win the Miss America crown.

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs is among the supporters at the annual Miss Mississippi Send-off. Emmie Perkins will represent Mississippi at the Miss America competition next month.

Since winning the state title in June, Perkins has traveled 25,000 miles around Mississippi and the nation.

“It’s been very surreal,” Perkins said. “But, I quickly learned this is not just a nine-to-five, you’re always Miss Mississippi, no matter where you are, who you’re reaching who you’re inspiring. And so my favorite thing so far about being Miss Mississippi is the commitment to my 82-county school tour. I don’t know of any other Miss Mississippi that’s ever done that before. But the reason I wanted to go into every school and share the impact the arts had was that our state needs to inspire our children to dream.”

Perkins leaves for Connecticut December 7th to compete for the national title. (WLBT)

Perkins has already been in almost two dozen schools promoting her Social Impact Initiative and reminding students of the dangers of smoking and vaping.

“With my partnership with the Academy of Family Physicians, I’m able to go spread the message of Tar Wars. So with Tar Wars and Music is Medicine combined. I’m getting close to 20. So 1/4 of the way through but 82 counties is a lot of counties to hit and when I get back from Miss America, I’m going to full-fledge go across the state and make that happen,” Perkins said.

Perkins has earned over 20 thousand dollars in scholarships. She competed at Miss Mississippi as Miss Mississippi State University. It was her second year on the Miss Mississippi stage.

She is hoping to share her message Music is Medicine with the nation as the next Miss America.

“I’ve seen students go home hungry on a Friday and not have food over the weekend,” Perkins said. “But when they see the arts and when they are impacted by the arts, they truly feel something emotionally, and mentally, and it truly connects them to who they are. And it gives them an outlet.”

Miss Mississippi has only a few weeks left before she heads to Miss America on December 7. She will travel to New York City with Miss Louisiana.

“We’re great friends. So that’ll be exciting. And then from there, we’ll spend a couple of days in New York, then head to Connecticut for competition. And so the first day I have interviews on the 12 that morning, Candidate number seven and then that night I’ll do evening gown, and I’ll do on stage question and social impact pitch, and then the second night, the 13th I’ll do talent, and then there’ll be a break in between and on the 15th It’ll be the most exciting day yet, The finals for Miss America,” Perkins stated.

The Miss America competition will be held at the Mohegan Sun Earth Expo and Convention Center in Uncasville, Connecticut.

