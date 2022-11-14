WLOX Careers
Hurricane Center
GCW Deals
Letters to Santa
LawCall
60 Days of Giveaways
WLOX On the Road

Major retailers closing on Thanksgiving 2022

Target, Walmart and Best Buy are among the national chains that plan to stay closed Nov. 24.
Target, Walmart and Best Buy are among the national chains that plan to stay closed Nov. 24.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0 | Google Maps | AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Many retailers are planning to close for Thanksgiving again this year to give employees a day off while focusing on online sales instead.

Walmart, Target and Best Buy are among the national chains that plan to stay closed Nov. 24.

In years past, several big-box retailers began opening on Thanksgiving to extend deals typically reserved for Black Friday, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed that for a lot of stores in 2020.

Many stores will offer early Black Friday deals online to encourage customers to shop from the comfort of their own homes on Thanksgiving, and they will reopen Nov. 25 for in-person shopping, some with extended hours.

Be sure to check area locations for specific store hours as you create your Black Friday shopping plans.

Here are some of the national retailers that are set to be closed Thanksgiving Day:

  • Banana Republic
  • Bed Bath & Beyond
  • Best Buy
  • BJ’s
  • Costco
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods
  • DSW (hours vary by location)
  • Gap
  • Home Depot
  • Home Goods
  • Hy-Vee
  • JCPenney
  • Kohl’s
  • Lowe’s Home Improvement
  • Macy’s
  • Marshalls
  • Office Depot
  • Office Max
  • Old Navy
  • Petco
  • Petsmart
  • REI (also closed on Black Friday)
  • Target
  • TJ Maxx
  • Trader Joe’s
  • Ulta
  • Walmart

*This list will be updated as more major retailers confirm store hours.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Liberto, 21, was arrested by Ocean Springs Police Saturday night after a shooting near...
21-year-old arrested after shooting in Downtown Ocean Springs; two people left injured
Michael Grimes, 34, has been identified as the driver in a single-car accident that took the...
One killed in fatal single-car accident on Old Fort Bayou Rd.
Police are working to identify two suspects, a man and a woman, allegedly involved in an...
Man shot after meeting up with woman he met online
The company chosen to redevelop the old Six Flags site says their deal could be in jeopardy
Six Flags redevelopment project in danger as developers raise concern
Biloxi's VFW Post 2434 is celebrating Charles Melson's 100th birthday. The last WWII veteran at...
Biloxi’s VFW Post 2434 celebrates 100-year-old WWII Veteran’s birthday

Latest News

President Joe Biden sat down with Chinese President Xi Jinping for their first in-person...
Biden discusses Taiwan with Xi in effort to avoid ‘conflict’
Mascots of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, right, and Paralympics Games, a Phrygian cap, jump...
Paris 2024 Olympics, Paralympics mascot is a smiling hat
Jose Irizarry, a once-standout DEA agent sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for...
DEA’s most corrupt agent: Parties, sex amid ‘unwinnable war’
The Amazon founder said he's giving away most of his money during his lifetime.
Billionaire Jeff Bezos says he wants to give most of his money to charity
From left: Authorities say 7-year-old Roy’Ale Dean, 5-year-old Ta’Zarlah McKinney and...
3 children kidnapped by family member in S.C., authorities say