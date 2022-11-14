Homeless veterans get help at community event

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Taking the chance to serve those who served in the military, several different community outreach agencies held a homeless veterans event in Biloxi. For those veterans who might be homeless, it served as a chance to make that often difficult transition from military life to being a civilian.

No one knows that challenge better than Brandi Miles. She served for 16 years.

“I went through the struggle myself, me being medically discharged in 2014, and really didn’t know what to do with myself or anything, and I was pretty lost,” Miles said.

That’s why she’s now a veteran life coach.

“After life coaching I saw that I needed to continue to serve veterans, just like I served in the military but this way show them how to transition out of the military and have a different mindset on how to live their dream and find purpose in this world.”

The event featured everything to help those homeless vets reboot, from food, to clothing, to insurance advice, to haircuts.

“Anytime we can reach out to a vet and get them the help they need, whether it’s counseling, job related or transportation for them, that’s a huge issue for them,” said Nancy Furmanski with Soldier’s Angels.

