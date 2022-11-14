WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
WLOX On the Road

Homeless veterans get help at community event

Taking the chance to serve those who served in the military, several different community...
Taking the chance to serve those who served in the military, several different community outreach agencies held a homeless veterans event in Biloxi.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Taking the chance to serve those who served in the military, several different community outreach agencies held a homeless veterans event in Biloxi. For those veterans who might be homeless, it served as a chance to make that often difficult transition from military life to being a civilian.

No one knows that challenge better than Brandi Miles. She served for 16 years.

“I went through the struggle myself, me being medically discharged in 2014, and really didn’t know what to do with myself or anything, and I was pretty lost,” Miles said.

That’s why she’s now a veteran life coach.

“After life coaching I saw that I needed to continue to serve veterans, just like I served in the military but this way show them how to transition out of the military and have a different mindset on how to live their dream and find purpose in this world.”

The event featured everything to help those homeless vets reboot, from food, to clothing, to insurance advice, to haircuts.

“Anytime we can reach out to a vet and get them the help they need, whether it’s counseling, job related or transportation for them, that’s a huge issue for them,” said Nancy Furmanski with Soldier’s Angels.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Liberto, 21, was arrested by Ocean Springs Police Saturday night after a shooting near...
21-year-old arrested after shooting in Downtown Ocean Springs; two people left injured
Michael Grimes, 34, has been identified as the driver in a single-car accident that took the...
One killed in fatal single-car accident on Old Fort Bayou Rd.
Police are working to identify two suspects, a man and a woman, allegedly involved in an...
Man shot after meeting up with woman he met online
The company chosen to redevelop the old Six Flags site says their deal could be in jeopardy
Six Flags redevelopment project in danger as developers raise concern
Biloxi's VFW Post 2434 is celebrating Charles Melson's 100th birthday. The last WWII veteran at...
Biloxi’s VFW Post 2434 celebrates 100-year-old WWII Veteran’s birthday

Latest News

Feeding the Gulf Coast will provide each family with a box containing the food items necessary...
Feeding the Gulf Coast to provide Thanksgiving meal boxes for more than 7,000 families in need
Pascagoula Police say the crash happened around 5:17 a.m. on Jerry St. Pé Highway.
Vancleave man dead after Pascagoula motorcycle crash
Cool and dry today. Heavy rain likely tonight.
Taylor's Monday Midday First Alert Forecast
NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop the...
Moon rocket launch looms as NASA evaluates hurricane damage