Gulfport family collecting cases of water to donate to Jackson residents

By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One family in Gulfport is doing their part to help with the water crisis in Jackson.

Eric Childres and his two sons are collecting cases of water to help Jackson residents. They started last week and continued this weekend standing outside of Payless on Highway 49 collecting donations. So far, they’ve received more than 100 cases of water.

16-year-old Javie Childres tells us the effort has received a lot of support.

“I’ve seen a lot of people,” he said. “Younger, older, some don’t have a lot of money, some have plenty money. But just seeing people come out here and help out the best they can, it’s nice to see that everybody that came out to help, helped.”

Eric and his family will drop off donations next weekend.

