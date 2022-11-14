WLOX Careers
Feeding the Gulf Coast to provide Thanksgiving meal boxes for more than 7,000 families in need

Feeding the Gulf Coast will provide each family with a box containing the food items necessary to create a traditional holiday meal for the upcoming holiday season.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As Thanksgiving quickly approaches, Feeding the Gulf Coast is preparing to distribute nearly 200,000 pounds of food to more than 7,000 families in our community.

Feeding the Gulf Coast will, through community partners and multiple distributions sites across its service area, provide each family with a box containing the food items necessary to create a traditional holiday meal for the upcoming holiday season.

“At Feeding the Gulf Coast, we work to be a source of nutritious food throughout the year but we understand the holiday season is an especially difficult time for those with no food on the table and no hope for a Thanksgiving meal,” says Michael Ledger, President and CEO of Feeding the Gulf Coast. “Thanksgiving is a time for gathering together in celebration and gratitude, but that is not possible for so many right here in our community who face the challenges and uncertainty of food insecurity. We are grateful for the opportunity to provide a hearty, traditional holiday meal this Thanksgiving for those who need it most.”

Local distribution sites, days and times are listed below:

  • GULFPORT: November 22, 10:30 a.m., Extend a Hand Help a Friend (15101 Madison Street)
  • KILN: November 19, 11 a.m., Lakeshore Baptist Church with Hancock EMA (18320 Highway 43)
  • LUCEDALE: November 22, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., First UMC of Lucedale (5101 Main Street)
  • MOSS POINT: November 16, 10:30 a.m., Extend a Hand Help a Friend (4320 McInnis Avenue)
  • MOSS POINT: November 16, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Moffett’s Manner (3430 Macphelah Road)
  • POPLARVILLE: November 18, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Jacob’s Well Ministries, Inc. (1734 S Main Street)
  • SAUCIER: November 22, 1 p.m., Pleasant Hill Baptist Church (23146 Highway 49)
  • WIGGINS: November 21, 10 a.m., New Beginnings Ministries (648 Fairgrounds Street)

A full list of distribution sites can be found HERE.

Feeding the Gulf Coast encourages individuals and families experiencing hunger to use the “Find Help” feature available on their website. They also encourage people to call their office at 888-704-FOOD, and their staff can help connect those needing assistance with distribution partners closes to them.

