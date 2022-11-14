WLOX Careers
Father of NFL player dies suddenly after being in Louisiana jail

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White during the first half of an NFL football game in...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.(AP Photo/Butch Dill)
By Rachael Thomas and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - A Louisiana sheriff’s office is investigating the death of an inmate who is the father of star NFL linebacker Devin White.

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright said Carlos Thomas, 45, was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center on Thursday after complaining about severe back pain.

Thomas suddenly became unresponsive while in the ambulance, the sheriff’s office says. Life-saving efforts were performed but unsuccessful. Thomas was pronounced dead a short time later.

Thomas is the father of Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White, who is from Springhill, La. and went to LSU.

Thomas was brought to Natchitoches on Oct. 14 by the U.S. Marshals Service to await trial on previous federal charges.

An autopsy is being performed to verify Thomas’ official cause of death; those results are pending.

White posted Friday about his father’s death on Facebook, saying his heart was broken. He learned of his father’s passing just hours before boarding a plane with his team for Sunday’s game in Munich, Germany, ESPN reported.

“It was very hard to play. Just a lot of emotions,” he said, per ESPN. “But I tried to turn them into good emotions and just keep a great spirit. That’s the relationship we had - just all about ball, all about just going out there and being the best and just getting this thing turned around.”

