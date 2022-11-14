WLOX Careers
County supervisors in executive session to discuss Singing River Health System sale

Singing River Health System is the second-largest employer in Jackson County with about 3,500 employees. It has locations in Ocean Springs, Pascagoula and Gulfport.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The next step in the sale of Singing River Health System is happening Monday morning.

Right now, Jackson County supervisors are in executive session. Their agenda says this morning’s meeting focuses on a “prospective strategic business decision regarding Singing River Health System”.

Supervisors also have one resolution on the agenda about SRHS. That resolution is “approving the issuance of a request for proposals for the sale of Singing River Health System”.

A second resolution is “approving the form of a confidentiality agreement”. It’s very likely the confidentiality agreement is related to who the county might sell SRHS.

Singing River Health System is the second-largest employer in Jackson County with about 3,500 employees. It has locations in Ocean Springs, Pascagoula and Gulfport. Its Board of Trustees already approved a sale, saying the system is struggling financially, especially after losses due to the pandemic.

Singing River Health System has also created a website with updates on the sale process. Learn more at SingingRiverForward.com

