Cool and dry today. Heavy rain likely tonight.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
It started out cold and sunny this morning, but we’ll see more cloud cover through the afternoon. We’re not going to warm up too much today with highs in the low 60s. Most of the day will be dry, but rain chances will increase late tonight. A low pressure system will bring widespread showers and storms late tonight through early Tuesday morning. The severe weather threat is very low, but heavy rainfall could lead to localized flooding. Many of us will pick up 1-3″ of rain, and the best chance for heavy rain will be right on the coast. Temperatures will stay pretty steady in the 50s and 60s.

A few showers will linger through Tuesday morning, and temperatures will peak in the mid 60s in the morning. We’ll cool down through the afternoon into the 50s, and some cloud cover will linger. Wednesday will be dry, but mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

Cooler air returns by Thursday, and highs will only reach the low to mid 50s! We’ll drop into the 30s again Friday morning. Friday afternoon will be chilly, but dry with highs in the upper 50s.

Taylor's Monday Midday First Alert Forecast
