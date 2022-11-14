WLOX Careers
‘A Christmas Story’ house is listed for sale

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2015, file photo, the exterior of A Christmas Story House and Museum in Cleveland, Ohio is shown.(Jason Miller | AP Photo/Jason Miller/AP Images for A Christmas Story House and Museum, File)
By Maddi Hebebrand and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – The house featured in the 1983 holiday classic “A Christmas Story” is now for sale.

The house, located at 3159 W. 11th Street, was built in 1895. It was purchased on eBay in December 2004, according to the listing, and restored to its original movie glory.

Public tours of the home started in November 2006, and the attraction has welcomed over a million guests and counting.

Annually, the listing claims admissions alone boast over 75,000 attendees, with many more visiting the gift shop across the street.

Becoming a tradition for Cleveland families and beyond, the house has ranked fourth on Trip Advisor’s “Top Attractions in Cleveland” list, and is open year-round, seven days a week.

On top of tours, both the house and the neighboring house, known as the Bumpus House, are available for overnight rentals.

It’s not just the house for sale. The entire campus is outlined in the listing. This means the house, museum, gift shop, neighboring lots and more can all be yours.

The asking price has not yet been made available.

This announcement came just ahead of the HBO Max reboot “A Christmas Story Christmas” being released on Thursday.

The entire 1.3 acres can be viewed on their website. Check it out for yourself. ... We “triple-dog-dare” you!

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

