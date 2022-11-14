WLOX Careers
Amazon to cut thousands of jobs, report says

FILE - The cuts would be in addition to a previously announced hiring freeze in Amazon’s...
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(CNN) - Amazon is set to layoff thousands of its corporate and technology employees, according to a report from The New York Times that cites sources with knowledge of the matter.

They say the cuts could come as soon as this week and will focus on Amazon’s devices organization, including the voice assistant Alexa, as well as its retail and human resources divisions.

The cuts would be in addition to a previously announced hiring freeze in Amazon’s corporate workforce.

The total number of layoffs is not known, but the report of as many as 10,000 would be about 3 percent of the company’s corporate employees and the largest reduction in the company’s history.

