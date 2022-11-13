Sunny and chilly today

It has been down right cold this morning! Some of us were close to freezing. We’re going to see plenty of sunshine today, but we won’t warm up too much. Highs will reach the upper 50s this afternoon, and we’ll keep a breeze from the north.

We’re going to cool down quickly tonight, and we’ll be back into the mid to upper 30s. You’ll need to protect plants, pets, and people from the cold tonight. Monday will be a little warmer with highs in the mid 60s. There will be a little more cloud cover.

Our next low pressure system will bring widespread rain overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. Heavy rainfall will be possible, but it looks like the strongest storms will remain just offshore. Some showers will linger into Tuesday afternoon. We’ll reach the mid to upper 60s. Cooler air will return by Wednesday. Highs will only reach the low 60s. Thursday and Friday will be even cooler. Highs will fall into the mid 50s.

