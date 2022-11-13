Shooting outside Downtown Ocean Springs bar leaves injuries; suspect in custody

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs Police confirm there was a shooting outside a downtown business Saturday night.

Captain Ryan Lemaire confirms the shooting happened on Washington Avenue outside of a bar. He says they do have the suspect in custody.

Information is extremely limited right now, but we know the incident left injuries, and it was not fatal.

We’re looking to learn more details about the shooting, as well as how many victims there were and their current state. Check back to this story for updates.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.