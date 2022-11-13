WLOX Careers
Saints’ offense stalls on the road; Steelers win, 20-10


Saints tight end Juwan Johnson pulls in a TD reception Sunday (Nov. 13) in a 20-10 loss to the Steelers.(New Orleans Saints)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WVUE) - The Saints’ season to forget got amplified Sunday (Nov. 13) in the Steel City, where they lost to rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett and the Steelers, 20-10.

Saints quarterback Andy Dalton completed 17 of 27 passes for 174 yards and one touchdown. Dalton was intercepted twice.

The Saints (3-7) found the end zone only once in the contest. Dalton connected with Juwan Johnson for a 15-yard touchdown.

Alvin Kamara had 8 carries for 26 yards.

Pickett ran for a touchdown and rookie wide receiver George Pickens also had a 1-yard touchdown run for the Steelers (3-6).

New Orleans has lost two in a row and four of its last five games.

The Saints host the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday at noon on Fox 8. Coverage begins with the Fox 8 Tailgate at 10 a.m.

