Christmas City Gift Show draws thousands to Biloxi for 39th year

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The 39th annual Ron Meyers Christmas City Gift Show once again drew thousands to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center this weekend.

Shoppers from throughout the region looking for some good bargains and enjoying a long-time or even a new family tradition.

To really experience Christmas City, you’ve got to taste it.

You’ve got to drink it.

And you’ve got to wear it.

Before you can buy it.

With 250 vendors from around the country, there were plenty of items from which to choose.

“I get a lot of stuff here,” said Gulfport resident Beverly Howse. “I have a lot of family members around here somewhere. So, we’ve all split up. We’ve gotten serious now. So, we’re thinking hard.”

This is where Howse kicks off her Christmas shopping. She likes to take a deep dive into the jewelry.

“Because I have three daughters and they love jewelry. So, that’s why I’m digging so hard.”

Friends Samantha Redding and Caline Kaiser of Alabama need carts to haul their loot.

“Yeah, if my husband is watching, I’ve only spent $50,” Kaiser said with a laugh. “But if he’s not watching, I’ve probably spent $500.”

On top of all the shopping, Daniel Smith and his family came from Slidell for a little family time as well.

“Honestly, this is just a fun Christmas outing,” he said. “You know, we’re getting into the spirit real early now. It’s November, so that means Christmas is just around the corner.”

Vendor Steven Coy says the attendance gives him hope, despite inflation.

“This year’s been really good. There’s a ton of people out here, and that makes me feel good that so many people thing that the economy is doing not terrible like you hear on the news.”

Christmas City Gift Show continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Meyers expects attendance to be about 12,000 people.

