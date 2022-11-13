Biloxi’s VFW Post 2434 celebrates 100-year-old WWII Veteran’s birthday

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Charles Nelson is a World War II veteran who is celebrating his birthday with Biloxi’s VFW Post 2434. He is turning 100 years old and is the last WWII veteran at the post.

“Well, I’m happy to be here tonight. It was a long trip and I hope there’s a bit more to it,” said Charles Nelson.

He was stationed at Pearl Harbor and was a member of the Navy for 30 years. Through the years, he loved to do one thing.

“I’ve been dancing for a long time, most of my life. I just like it. I can’t dance like I used to because my balance is off, but I do my best,” said Nelson.

“He will dance women into the ground, and I’ve heard he dances with women 30 years younger than him,” said one post member.

He is grateful to have his friends and family alongside him to celebrate this major milestone.

“I’m just excited for so many people coming out here wishing me a happy birthday. Of course, my family has a big get together tomorrow. I have a big family,” said Nelson.

For his birthday, Nelson shared the secret for a long life.

“The secret to longevity is don’t die early. I hope you take it to heart,” said Nelson. He and his family both hope that his life will be filed with laughter and continuous dancing.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.