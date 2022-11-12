Woolmarket Elementary holds Veterans Day program

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Woolmarket Elementary School hosted a Veterans Day program to honor the men and women in the community who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

“This is amazing, but anytime you can honor the legacy of those who have gone before you and those who have paved the way, it’s a true honor,” said John Burke.

The ceremony included a performance of patriotic songs, Wall of Honor and a Missing Man Table.

“I recognize that at some point my uniform is going to come off and somebody else is going to take my place,” added Burke. “For them to be able to learn what it means to serve this great nation of ours and instill those values at an early age, we’re in good hands.”

It was a heartwarming moment when students passed out hand-written letters to pay tribute and thank military veterans for their bravery, service, and sacrifice.

“It was absolutely amazing,” Burke said while smiling. “Being able to teach them the importance of veterans and all of the military service and those who have gone before us. It’s amazing for them to be able to learn that and pass long those values. It meant the world to me.”

