WLOX Careers
Hurricane Center
GCW Deals
Letters to Santa
LawCall
60 Days of Giveaways
WLOX On the Road

Woolmarket Elementary holds Veterans Day program

Woolmarket Elementary
Woolmarket Elementary(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Woolmarket Elementary School hosted a Veterans Day program to honor the men and women in the community who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

“This is amazing, but anytime you can honor the legacy of those who have gone before you and those who have paved the way, it’s a true honor,” said John Burke.

The ceremony included a performance of patriotic songs, Wall of Honor and a Missing Man Table.

“I recognize that at some point my uniform is going to come off and somebody else is going to take my place,” added Burke. “For them to be able to learn what it means to serve this great nation of ours and instill those values at an early age, we’re in good hands.”

It was a heartwarming moment when students passed out hand-written letters to pay tribute and thank military veterans for their bravery, service, and sacrifice.

“It was absolutely amazing,” Burke said while smiling. “Being able to teach them the importance of veterans and all of the military service and those who have gone before us. It’s amazing for them to be able to learn that and pass long those values. It meant the world to me.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aundra Cain, 24-years-old, was sentenced to twenty years earlier this week after pleading...
Gulfport man sentenced after robbing Dollar General; found by tracking device in bag of money
Friday, November 11 is Veterans Day, and there’s no shortage of events, celebrations, and...
Veterans Day events, celebrations, freebies happening across the Coast
Joshua Haskin, 19
Gulfport man arrested following Biloxi shooting
Once implemented, these projects will join the total of more than $795 million already being...
Gov. Reeves announces 15 new Coast RESTORE Act projects totaling $49 million
Board members decided to take the issue under advisement, saying they want to look more into...
Singing River Healthcare Academy breaks ground as Mississippi’s first medical workforce academy

Latest News

The Blue Angels perform on Friday, November 11, 2022, in Pensacola, Florida. It was the squad's...
Blue Angels thrill and delight on perfect day
For this first Veterans Day celebration at Gulfport High School, everybody had their roles to...
Gulfport High School celebrates first Veterans Day breakfast
Over the weekend unusual and unique gifts will draw in a crowd.
Mississippi Coast Coliseum hosts Ron Meyers Christmas City Gift Show
The school's principal says he plans to have the Veterans Day event next year as well.
Woolmarket Elementary School honor those who served for Veterans Day