Hinds County deputies investigate shooting in parking lot after Raymond High basketball game

Victim does not to appear to be a student
By Howard Ballou
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones confirmed a black male was shot Friday night following the basketball game between Raymond High School and Terry High School. It happened just before 10 p.m.

Sheriff Jones said the victim, 21, was in a parked vehicle when he was shot. He has been transported to a hospital, but his condition is unknown at this time.

There is no suspect information and the victim’s identity has not been released. Sheriff Jones said the victim does not appear to be a student of either school.

The investigation is ongoing.

