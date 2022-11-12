WLOX Careers
Hurricane Center
GCW Deals
Letters to Santa
LawCall
60 Days of Giveaways
WLOX On the Road

Federal authorities: 2 aircraft collide at Dallas air show

Two planes have collided and crashed at an air show in Dallas, Texas, the Federal Aviation...
Two planes have collided and crashed at an air show in Dallas, Texas, the Federal Aviation Administration said Saturday.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Two planes have collided and crashed at an air show in Dallas, Texas, the Federal Aviation Administration said Saturday.

Emergency crews were responding to the scene at the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show at the Dallas Executive Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration says a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed around 1:20 p.m. Saturday. Officials said it was unclear how many people were on board both aircraft.

Several videos posted on Twitter showed two aircraft appearing to collide in the air before they both rapidly descended, causing a large fire and plumes of black smoke to billow into the sky.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board were launching investigations.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Haskin, 19
Gulfport man arrested following Biloxi shooting
Friday, November 11 is Veterans Day, and there’s no shortage of events, celebrations, and...
Veterans Day events, celebrations, freebies happening across the Coast
The plan would implement a nine-weeks-on, two-weeks-off schedule. Teachers would head back to...
Pascagoula-Gautier School District considering new ‘flex schedule’ for 2023-24 school year
Board members decided to take the issue under advisement, saying they want to look more into...
Singing River Healthcare Academy breaks ground as Mississippi’s first medical workforce academy
Aundra Cain, 24-years-old, was sentenced to twenty years earlier this week after pleading...
Gulfport man sentenced after robbing Dollar General; found by tracking device in bag of money

Latest News

Eric's First Alert Forecast 11.12.22
Turning colder
FILE - Merhan Karimi Nasseri sits among his belongings at Terminal 1 of Roissy Charles De...
Iranian who inspired “The Terminal” dies at Paris airport
A police officer is being hailed a hero after saving a couple, their children and their dogs...
Police officer saves family from burning home: ‘He saved four lives and he’s still on duty’
An election worker processes ballots at the Clark County Election Department, Friday, Nov. 11,...
Senate control may come down to Nevada as count nears end