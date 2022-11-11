Scholar Athlete of the Week: Pascagoula’s Khyliyah Moore

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) -Pascagoula sophomore Khyliyah Moore splits time between basketball, softball, and volleyball and still excels in the classroom.

“Well, I try like not to procrastinate with my school when I try to get all of my work done,” Moore said. “I try to time it. So therefore I would have time to be able to go to my practice focus on practice. I try to get everything done ahead of time.”

With two years left in high school and a 3.9 GPA she already has her eyes on the future and wants to pursue a career in law or nursing.

“So my mom said I’m good at persuading people,” she said. “So she was like, I would probably be really good at being a lawyer. I feel like I would be good in that area. But I also am good at precision so I felt like a nurse would be good for me too.”

Between all of her teams she says she’s learned a lot that can translate from the court or the diamond and back into the classroom.

“I’ve learned that like being on a team you have to learn there’s certain jobs that you have to do, you know and you have to like be able to perform at your best, you know for you and your team as well,” she said. “Teamwork is one of the biggest ones I’ve learned. You also have to be determined.”

