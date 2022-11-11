WLOX Careers
Neighbors in Jackson County worry about open burning too close to homes

We spoke to a contractor on site who could not comment on the burning.
By Noah Noble
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GULF HILLS, Miss. (WLOX) - Contractors working off of Walker Road in Jackson County are causing some residents to be concerned.

Folks living off of the road say that contractors are burning debris far too close to homes. Thick plumes of smoke rise just a short distance from the neighborhood, catching the attention of not only residents, but also state and county officials.

“The smoke has been getting super thick,” said resident Kimberly Johnson. “I’ve been getting a scratchy throat. My neighbor has been sick.”

“It’s been hard to even sit out here,” said Erica Hosli, another resident who lives nearby. “At some points, when it’s blowing my way. At one point it was just not even ten feet from my back fence. I’ve been having a hard time breathing, I’ve got the inhalation -- all the symptoms of inhalation from the smoke. And it’s just...it’s so thick that sometimes I’ve actually vomited.”

We’ve reached out to the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality along with Jackson County officials. MDEQ regulations require open burning like this to be 500 yards away from homes.

“The first night, it was barely 50 yards,” said Johnson. “I mean, it’s right there. We have pictures and videos of it looking like it’s right behind our fence.”

A spokesperson with MDEQ confirmed to WLOX that the burning was too close to the homes. They also confirmed the contractor was not using the required forced air fan to minimize smoke.

“We have a lot of special needs in the neighborhood -- people with asthma, heart conditions,” said Johnson. “We have a lot of animals, let alone children.”

MDEQ says the contractor is currently in the process of putting out the burns and getting a forced air fan. We spoke to a contractor onsite who could not comment on the burning. Messages left with the contractor office have not been returned.

