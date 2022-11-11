WLOX Careers
National World War II Museum holds ceremony to commemorate Veterans Day

By Parker Boyd
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The National World War II Museum hosted its annual Veterans Day Commemoration Ceremony to pay homage to soldiers and their service to the country.

Local military veterans and their families filled the Museum’s Boeing Center for the celebration. Speakers highlighted men and women nationwide for the unique qualities they demonstrate through their service.

The ceremony was co-hosted by the Mayor’s Military Advisory Committee and presented by the Gary Sinise Foundation.

This was one of many events across the country honoring troops who died, as well as those that are still alive and serving during times of war and peace.

Captain Lena Kaman, commanding officer at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, was one of the speakers.

“We have many legacies of courage, service and sacrifice to reflect on today,” Kaman said.

Kaman says she hopes the soldiers that sacrificed their lives for this country will never be forgotten.

“Let’s use this opportunity now on Veteran’s Day and the years to come to celebrate service to our nation, and to inspire future generations to dedicate themselves in the name of the many who have come before them.”

