Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell turning attention to Congress

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The celebration is over, and now, the work is underway for Congressman-Elect Mike Ezell.

He’s already talked with the expected next Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy and will go to Washington next week for orientation.

“There’s a lot to learn, a lot of work to do, but I’ve always been one to get in there and get it done,” said Ezell.

When the new Congress convenes in January, Ezell will be part of a Republican House majority. He says his top priority will be exploring ways to improve the economy.

“Everybody knows the price of gas is high, everybody knows what a gallon of milk costs and a loaf of bread,” Ezell said. “If you can’t understand that, something’s wrong with you and you’ve got to listen to us. We’re going to take over the House and we’re going to have a voice, so you need to listen to us, not for ourselves, but for the people.”

President Joe Biden said this week he would be open to comprise on some issues.

“I’m prepared to work with my Republican colleagues,” Biden said.

Ezell has a specific area where he’d like to negotiate with Democrats.

“If he (President Biden) wants to reach across the aisle, he can open up the oil pipelines and he can release some of these regulations that he’s put on our oil companies so we can drill and get gas prices down to where an everyday man and woman can fill up their tank,” Ezell said.

Ezell says he plans to work his way into key committees that can steer federal funding to South Mississippi industries including ship building.

“We’ve had some conversations about being a part of armed services, homeland security and agriculture,” said Ezell. “There’s a number of opportunities there, but we’re really looking forward to serving the people.”

Following a career in law enforcement, Ezell is planning to speak up for his brothers and sisters in blue.

“I will go in there for a loud voice for our local law enforcement and veterans,” said Ezell. “I feel good about my experience as a law enforcement officer and taking that with me to Washington to be able to cut through some of the red tape and show our law enforcement officers are good people. We’ve always had the government backing us up, but we don’t feel like that now, we don’t feel like the government is backing us up. I’ll be that voice for law enforcement.”

Ezell will be sworn into office on January 3rd.

