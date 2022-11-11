WLOX Careers
Hurricane Center
GCW Deals
Letters to Santa
LawCall
60 Days of Giveaways
WLOX On the Road

Gulfport man arrested following Biloxi shooting

Joshua Haskin, 19
Joshua Haskin, 19(Biloxi PD)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Joshua Thomas Haskin, 19, has been arrested following a shooting on Thursday afternoon in Biloxi.

According to Capt. Thomas Goldsworthy, Biloxi PD responded to the 200 block of Magnolia Street for an alleged shooting at around 2:30 p.m. It was there that officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

After further investigation, Haskin was quickly developed as a suspect and taken into custody in the 1200 block of Todd Avenue in Gulfport just an hour later. He has been charged with aggravated assault and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

The victim was transported via Life Flight for treatment.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Highway Patrol says the call came in near mile marker 2.
Traffic cleared after semi-truck fire shut down I-10 westbound near La. state line
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
James Clyde Holmes Jr., 46, of Bay St. Louis, was arrested on a charge of aggravated DUI after...
Bay St. Louis man arrested on DUI charge after fatal wreck
Aundra Cain, 24-years-old, was sentenced to twenty years earlier this week after pleading...
Gulfport man sentenced after robbing Dollar General; found by tracking device in bag of money
With the general election coming up Nov. 8th, we're talking to each of the candidates in the...
AP calls Mike Ezell winner of 4th Congressional District race

Latest News

It’s time to restore the coastal area.
Governor Tate Reeves announces 15 new RESTORE Act projects with MDEQ
We spoke to a contractor on site who could not comment on the burning.
Neighbors in Jackson County worry about open burning too close to homes
After a nearly four-year break, the Gulf Coast Community Foundation had a celebratory "thank...
Gulf Coast Community Foundation holds celebration for donors
Board members decided to take the issue under advisement, saying they want to look more into...
Singing River Healthcare Academy breaks ground as Mississippi’s first medical workforce academy