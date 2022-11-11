Gulfport man arrested following Biloxi shooting

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Joshua Thomas Haskin, 19, has been arrested following a shooting on Thursday afternoon in Biloxi.

According to Capt. Thomas Goldsworthy, Biloxi PD responded to the 200 block of Magnolia Street for an alleged shooting at around 2:30 p.m. It was there that officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

After further investigation, Haskin was quickly developed as a suspect and taken into custody in the 1200 block of Todd Avenue in Gulfport just an hour later. He has been charged with aggravated assault and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

The victim was transported via Life Flight for treatment.

