Gulfport High School celebrates first Veterans Day breakfast

In addition to food and entertainment, Gulfport High students provided some much needed face-to-face time with veterans at the school's first Veterans Day breakfast on Friday.(wlox)
By Mike Lacy
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - For this first Veterans Day celebration at Gulfport High School, everybody had their roles to play.

From the musicians to the culinary students within the school’s Academic Institutes, and, of course, those who provided face-to-face time with the real stars of the show.

“Anytime you do something for the first time, you’re nervous and you want it go over well and you want to be perfect with it,” said Thomas Brooks, career and technical education director. “And our students are going all out for our veterans.”

Brooks is a Marine Corps veteran himself. And he says this celebration was needed.

“We always want to show appreciate for our veterans,” he said. “This is a very patriotic are in our country, down South on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. We have bases here. We have a lot of veterans here. The VA hospital is here. So, it’s a great day to show our appreciation for our veterans.”

The event included a full breakfast, entertainment, and of course, plenty of conversation.

School district employee Dave Huffman spent 23 years in the Air Force. And the celebration is important on so many levels.

“It shows me they not only care about the veterans, but they care about the students who have family members - fathers, parents, grandparents that are veterans,” he said. “It really means a lot.”

Huffman, like many veterans, decided the Coast was the place to land after a life of active duty.

“I was stationed down here in South Mississippi twice, felt like home, and I decided when I retired to retire here instead of going back home to West Virginia,” he said. “The South Mississippi community really supports its veterans, and it makes you feel proud to live here.”

