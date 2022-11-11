Gulf Coast Community Foundation holds celebration for donors

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It was a “thank you” that had been a long time coming.

After a nearly four-year break, the Gulf Coast Community Foundation had a celebration breakfast for those who, through their donations, help charities throughout South Mississippi.

And when you haven’t been together for a while, everything is secondary to some good face-to-face conversation.

“We’ve been hidden away, and so we really wanted to re-introduce ourselves to our donors and our community and to say, we’re still here and we’re still going to continue to do great work,” said Christen Duhe, the new GCCF president and executive director.

“My goals for the future are to really just make a bigger impact than we’ve already made, just building on what has been created.”

That includes reaching out to all of the lower six counties.

“We are the community foundation,” Duhe said. “So, we want to hear from our community to know what their concerns are and what are the things they would like for us to work on.”

The foundation attracts, manages and distributes millions of charitable dollars.

“We actually run the programs,” said CEO Rodger Wilder. “In a lot of cases, we design the programs to achieve whatever our donor wants.”

Since it was established in 1989, GCCF has distributed more than $90 million, providing administrative services to more than 100 funds to help local grass-roots organizations.

“I jokingly say sometimes, we give away other people’s money,” Wilder added. “But that is in fact what we do.”

Jerry Levens has been involved as a donor through GCCF for more than 20 years.

“It’s quite gratifying knowing that there’s a vehicle that you can run through your efforts and know that there is some due diligence that occurs because of their efforts with the organizations receiving the money,” he said.

And, for those donors, Wilder has this to say.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you. Without the donors, we are nothing.”

If you’d like to be a donor or get more information on the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, check out its website: https://www.mgccf.org/

