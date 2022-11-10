WLOX Careers
WATCH: WLOX celebrates Veterans Day early with a visit to Keesler Air Force Base

The 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron is stationed at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi.
The 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron is stationed at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi.(Bill Snyder)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - To celebrate WLOX’s 60th Anniversary, we’ve been hitting the road and showcasing some of the communities that the Coast has to offer.

As Veterans Day approaches, what better place to visit than the Keesler Air Force Base? From everything to graduation, hunting hurricanes and space weather, our broadcast team is joined by men and women of the armed forces to help show what makes KAFB -- and everyone there -- so special.

Miss out on our 4 O’Clock Show? No worries, you can find every segment from the show down below!

Col. Kevin Campanile explains the 403rd Wing's role on Keesler Air Force Base.
Col. Laura King tells us more about the United States Air Force's second largest technical training group and a graduation.
Karen Abernathy tours the inside of a C-130J with pilot Capt. Shane Everhart.
Meteorologist instructor Michael Beeson joins Eric Jeansonne to tell us more about the tropical weather analysis and forecaster course they offer.
Dave Elliott joins the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, otherwise known as the Hurricane Hunters.
Just last month, the 335th Training Squadron's Space Weather Course achieved a one-year milestone.
MSgt. Justin Coyle explains how he develops and delivers the Military Training Leader course curriculum.
Only two armed forces retirement homes exist in the nation. One is in Washington D.C. The other? Right here in Gulfport, Mississippi.
Each colored rope means something different. To help us learn what each color means, SMSgt. Jessica Johnson joins us.
Karen Abernathy is joined by the 36th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron.
While there's plenty of training that goes on at the base, there's also plenty of amenities to create a sense of community.

