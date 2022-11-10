Veterans Day events, celebrations, freebies happening across the Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday, November 11 is Veterans Day, and there’s no shortage of events, celebrations, and freebies happening across the Coast! Here’s a list of what’s going on:

All events listed are happening Friday, November 11, 2022.

PICAYUNE: Veterans Day Lunch (FREE), hosted by the Exchange Club of Picayune, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Jack Read Park (200 Goodyear Boulevard)

GAUTIER: Veterans Day Wreath Laying Ceremony, hosted by American Legion Post 1992 Family & City of Gautier, 11 a.m., Veterans Tribute Tower (3330 Highway 90)

All freebies listed below run on Friday, November 11, unless noted otherwise:

Applebee’s: Active-duty military, veterans, Reserves and National Guard can get a free meal from a special menu when dining in. While there, military guests will receive a $5 Bounce Back Card to redeem for dine-in, To Go, or delivery within a three-week redemption window.

Chicken Salad Chick: Veterans and active-duty military can receive a free meal at all locations.

Chili’s: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu, available for dine-in only.

Chuck E. Cheese: Active-duty military, National Guard and veterans get a free personal 1-topping pizza with valid military ID or proof of military service. Not available for delivery.

Cici’s Pizza: Active and retired military personnel get a free adult buffet. The offer is valid for dine-in only and doesn’t include a drink.

Circle K: Veterans and active-duty service members can get a free medium coffee all day at every location that serves coffee.

Coast Transit Authority (CTA): CTA is offering FREE unlimited rides to veterans throughout the day Friday, November 11. To ride free on CTA buses, veterans may board any CTA Fixed Route bus and mention that they have served in any branch of the United States Armed Forces. Veterans are encouraged to try transit who have not tried transit before, and those who know a veteran are welcome to invite a veteran to ride.

Cracker Barrel: Veterans get a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake in-store or online.

Denny’s: Denny’s offers a complimentary Grand Slam to all active, non-active and retired military personnel. The offer is valid for dine-in only at participating locations from 5 a.m. to noon with a valid military ID or DD 214.

Dickey’s BBQ Pit: Dickey’s invites veterans to stop by their local store or order online to receive a FREE Pulled Pork Sandwich with a special discount code. (Code: VETFREE)

Dunkin’ Donuts: Dunkin’ is honoring the devoted members of the military with a Free Donut for Veterans Day. All retired and active military can receive a free donut of their choice at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide.

Hard Rock Cafe: Veterans receive a free Legendary Burger all day long, dine-in only.

Hooters: Active-duty military and veterans get a free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu with purchase of a beverage, dine-in only.

IHOP: Veterans and active-duty military get free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations, dine-in only.

Krispy Kreme: Veterans get a free coffee and doughnut at participating locations.

Little Caesars: Veterans and active-duty military get a free Lunch Combo at participating stores from 11am to 2pm, in-store only.

Logan’s Roadhouse: Veterans and active-duty military personnel can enjoy a free meal between 3 and 6 p.m. from a special menu at participating locations.

Mississippi Aquarium: All veterans get free admission Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Accompanying family members get 20% off general admission. Tickets can be purchased at the door, and proof of service must be presented at time of purchase.

O’Charley’s: Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal when dining in at participating locations.

Red Lobster: Veterans, active-duty military and reservists get a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw. The offer is available for dine-in and To Go orders placed in-restaurant between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Ruby Tuesday: Active-duty and retired military get a free Garden Bar.

Starbucks: Starbucks will offer a free tall (12-oz) hot brewed coffee or iced coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses.

Texas Roadhouse: Veterans and active-duty military can receive a meal voucher from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. These vouchers are good for dine in or carry out and can be used until May 30, 2023. There will be a specific menu to select from.

TGI Fridays: Veterans and active-duty military personnel can get a free lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. from a select menu at participating locations, dine-in only.