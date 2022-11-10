WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
LawCall
60 Days of Giveaways
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

TSA finds gun hidden inside raw chicken

A record number of more than 700 guns have been discovered at Florida airport checkpoints so...
A record number of more than 700 guns have been discovered at Florida airport checkpoints so far this year.(TSA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CNN) – A gun was found inside a raw chicken at an airport security checkpoint in Florida.

“We hate to beak it to you here, but stuffing a firearm in your holiday bird for travel is just a baste of time,” Transportation Security Administration officials said in a post on Instagram.

TSA officials said the passenger was reportedly headed to Port-Au-Prince, Haiti.

A record number of more than 700 guns have been discovered at Florida airport checkpoints so far this year.

The fine for getting caught with a gun at an airport can be costly even if the passenger is not arrested. TSA said civil penalties can reach nearly $14,000.

The agency said firearms must be packed in checked luggage.

“Feather you like it or not, there are rules for traveling with guns and ammunition. So, don’t wing it; roost over the proper packaging info,” TSA said in its post.

TSA outlines specific rules related to guns and ammunition on its website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Highway Patrol says the call came in near mile marker 2.
Traffic cleared after semi-truck fire shut down I-10 westbound near La. state line
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
James Clyde Holmes Jr., 46, of Bay St. Louis, was arrested on a charge of aggravated DUI after...
Bay St. Louis man arrested on DUI charge after fatal wreck
With the general election coming up Nov. 8th, we're talking to each of the candidates in the...
AP calls Mike Ezell winner of 4th Congressional District race
Gulfport City Council tabled two zoning appeals for Medical Marijuana companies to start...
Medical marijuana dispensary faces roadblock from Gulfport City Council, says COO

Latest News

A suspect led authorities on an intense pursuit filled with car crashes through Orange and Los...
Driver held after wild police chase in Southern California
A suspect led authorities on an intense pursuit filled with car crashes through Orange and Los...
Suspect steals 2 cars is crash-filled pursuit
Drivers navigate flooding caused by Hurricane Nicole in downtown St. Augustine, Florida, on...
Sprawling Tropical Storm Nicole drenching Florida, Georgia
Former first lady Michelle Obama, left, and former President Barack Obama arrive to cast their...
Michelle Obama shares personal stories of coping in new book