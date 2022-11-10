Trio of coast baseball players sign at next level

PASCAGOULA & PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) -Three coast baseball players signed on to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level Wednesday.

Pascagoula’s Keilon Parnell signed on with Mississippi State, where he’s been committed since the ninth grade.

He says he’s kept in contact with the team and coaching staff throughout his high school career and has never looked back.

Now, heading into his senior season he says it was almost a relief to finally sign on with the Diamond Dogs.

”I can say it relieved a lot of stress, you know after I committed you know that relieves some stress but signing making official, you know, you feel part of the team, you know, you can start building a relationship on this team like starting now,” said Parnell.

“I’m looking forward to making a stronger relationship, you know, Jake Gautreau is probably one of the best hitting coaches and I’m trying to see what he we could teach me and what he can you know, put into my game. So that’s probably the most important thing. I’m trying to learn, you know, trying to learn how to, be a college student too as well.”

”When you get to play in the SEC no matter what school I mean, it’s the upper echelon of college baseball and so it’s a huge accomplishment here, but I can’t wait for his future and see what he accomplishes in life,” said Pascagoula baseball coach Richie Tillman.

Over at Pass Christian, two more signed on to play college ball.

As Dylan Welter signed on to join the Millsaps baseball program and Peyton Lacey put pen to paper to join Scott Berry and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles up in Hattiesburg.

