Thursday’s Forecast

By Wesley Williams
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:24 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Cool and crisp this morning with temperatures in the 50s and 40s. This afternoon brings pleasant temperatures in the 70s and it may be breezy at times with winds from the north at 10 to 15 miles per hour. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Most of us should see hardly any rain today. But, a stray shower can’t be ruled out near the MS/AL line mainly close to George and Jackson Counties. Meanwhile, Nicole soaking Florida but no significant impacts expected here in our area. Veterans Day Friday will be warm with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Then, a strong cold front arrives Friday night setting the stage for chilly weekend weather.

