Resurrection Catholic school holds prayer service for Lee Tingle, coach battling cancer

By Stephanie Poole
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - In Pascagoula, religious leaders are dedicating a prayer service to a long-time coach battling cancer.

Hundreds attend the vigil to support the Tingle family.

“Tonight was really a night for us to gather as a community to join in prayer for him and for his family,” said Emma Hofbauer, Resurrection Catholic Church Campus Minister. “Support them through our prayers because he can’t always physically support him.”

Lee Tingle is battling a rare brain disease. He is the head baseball coach at Resurrection Catholic School, and has served for over a decade.

Hofbauer said Tingle impacted each person he came across.

“He means a lot to our students. And seeing how their lives has been affected by his condition and his diagnosis and how much of an impact he’s made on them has been really beautiful to me,” said Hofbauer.

His work over the years doesn’t go unnoticed. He also owns a physical therapy business.

The Pascagoula city council renamed MCC Park to Lee Tingle Park.

“At the end of the day, it’s just a sense of pride of Pascagoula and Jackson County and how they are amongst the community,” said Shirrell Williams.

Hofbauer said Resurrection Catholic School and city will continue to support Lee and his loved ones.

“We know grief is a tricky emotion to process on their own and so we wanted to provide an opportunity for them to come together, process it with them and pray for the Tingle’s,” said Hofbauer.

