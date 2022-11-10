WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
LawCall
60 Days of Giveaways
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

New state cybersecurity center opens on Gulf Coast

MSU, MGCCC and city, state and federal partners celebrate the opening of Mississippi Cyber...
MSU, MGCCC and city, state and federal partners celebrate the opening of Mississippi Cyber Center located at MGCCC in Gulfport.(WLOX)
By Amber Spradley
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A massive collaboration of agencies across the nation resulted in a new cybersecurity center located in Gulfport.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony held Wednesday morning marked the official opening of the new Mississippi Cyber Center.

“The U.S. faces many serious security challenges this decade,” Col. Laura King said in a speech.

King is the commander of the 81st Training Group at Keesler Air Force Base, which is the second-largest technical training location in the U.S. Air Force.

It produces about 6,000 cyber professionals each year.

“The complexity of our scenarios we face in defending our nation require cooperative and innovative partnerships with local, state and federal partners to protect the U.S. national and security interests,” she said.

The base teamed up with many other sectors to make the cyber center in Harrison County happen. They include Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Mississippi State University and local, state and federal agencies.

“The collaborative expertise of academia, the private sector, state, federal and local government, law enforcement, U.S. Department of Defense and the Mississippi National Guard, there are not many models of that kind of partnership that exist,” MGCCC President Mary Graham said.

The newly renovated building located on the MGCCC Harrison County Campus now houses three labs, classrooms and equipment that support about 15 different law enforcement agencies, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Keesler and students of all grades levels.

“We have a great Board of Trustees who allowed us to use a facility that we were able to turn into something quite magnificent,” Graham said.

It was a $3.5 million investment that now serves as the Mississippi Cyber Initiative Headquarters.

Work inside the facility is already underway.

“Even prior to the official ribbon-cutting, we’ve already been involving a number of the state agencies such as the MBI and the Department of Public Safety in some of the forensics work that we’re doing,” MSU Vice President David Shaw told WLOX.

MSU has hired three people to man the center.

“This is just the beginning point,” Shaw said. “The Mississippi Gulf Coast is truly going to become a national leader in cyber security.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Mississippi has two winners after Tuesday morning’s Powerball drawing.
$50,000 Powerball ticket bought in Gautier; second winner in Mississippi
Devin McLaurin
Alleged arsonist arrested after fires set at churches, Jackson State baseball field
Mississippi voters head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots for the November 2022...
Here’s everything you need to know about voting in South Mississippi today
James Clyde Holmes Jr., 46, of Bay St. Louis, was arrested on a charge of aggravated DUI after...
Bay St. Louis man arrested on DUI charge after fatal wreck

Latest News

The 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron is stationed at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi.
WATCH: WLOX celebrates Veterans Day early with a visit to Keesler Air Force Base
House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, center, speaks about the bipartisan effort of the...
Philip Gunn will not seek re-election, concluding his time as House Speaker
81st Training Group graduation with Col. Laura King
81st Training Group graduation with Col. Laura King
Airmen Ropes 101 with SMSgt. Jessica Johnson
Airmen Ropes 101 with SMSgt. Jessica Johnson