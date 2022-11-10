WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
LawCall
60 Days of Giveaways
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Murderer sentenced to death for killing pregnant woman, removing unborn child

A woman in Texas convicted of murder was sentenced to death Wednesday after a 25-day hearing. (Source: KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson, Fred Gamble and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) – A woman in Texas convicted of murder was sentenced to death Wednesday after a 25-day hearing.

Taylor Parker was found guilty of killing Reagan Hancock and removing her unborn child.

During closing arguments, the district attorney said they believe Parker is not going to change and will disregard any individual but herself, KSLA reported.

They mentioned this was the most heinous case the county has seen.

“We are just glad justice has been served, not only for our family, our friends, the prosecution team, our community,” said Jessica Brooks, Hancock’s mother.

The defense argued that Parker’s family failed to address her traumatic issues. They asked why there was no intervention, not to place blame, but to give jurors a total picture.

A photo was shown in the courtroom Wednesday of Hancock’s body at the crime scene. The prosecution said they want to remember her as a mother who died fighting for her baby. Earlier in the trial, Hancock’s fingernails were found in the placenta.

According to KSLA, the last order given by Judge John Tidwell was, “Take her to death row.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Highway Patrol says the call came in near mile marker 2.
Traffic cleared after semi-truck fire shut down I-10 westbound near La. state line
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
James Clyde Holmes Jr., 46, of Bay St. Louis, was arrested on a charge of aggravated DUI after...
Bay St. Louis man arrested on DUI charge after fatal wreck
With the general election coming up Nov. 8th, we're talking to each of the candidates in the...
AP calls Mike Ezell winner of 4th Congressional District race
Gulfport City Council tabled two zoning appeals for Medical Marijuana companies to start...
Medical marijuana dispensary faces roadblock from Gulfport City Council, says COO

Latest News

FILE - This combination image shows U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington, Nov. 6, 2021, and...
Biden to meet China’s Xi on Monday for Taiwan, Russia talks
Drivers navigate flooding caused by Hurricane Nicole in downtown St. Augustine, Florida, on...
Tropical Storm Nicole topples beachfront homes into ocean
Hues of red and blue color the dawn at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Control...
Control of Congress: Why the AP hasn’t called Senate, House
FILE - The New York Stock Exchange is seen in New York, Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Wall Street surges, as S&P 500 soars 4% on cooling inflation
The National Toy Hall of Fame announced its new entrants from its 12 finalists in 2022.
Top, Lite-Brite, Masters of the Universe in toy hall of fame