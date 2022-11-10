WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
LawCall
60 Days of Giveaways
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Keesler AFB cybersecurity program prepares to meet threats head on

Students in the 333rd Training Squadron are learning how to protest military assets with the...
Students in the 333rd Training Squadron are learning how to protest military assets with the cyber security team.(wlox)
By Mike Lacy
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a fear we live with every day: getting our identities stolen by computer hackers. It’s something the military faces as well; a hack could cripple our national defense.

But, Keesler Air Force Base is ready to fight back with high-tech training. In the cyber world, you have to fight bad keystrokes with good keystrokes.

“The threat is up in our face, and we are at that line every day,” said MSgt. Tanner Thompson, operation superintendent for the 333rd Training Squadron.

Tech Sgt. Nicholas Lines puts the threat into a frightening perspective.

“We don’t get necessarily bombed on a daily basis,” he said. “We don’t get struck by maybe a terrorist attack on a daily basis. But we’re getting hit by cyber, everyday all the time.”

Why?

“Because the cost to buy-in to cyber is pretty low,” Lines said. “An internet connection, Google and a computer and you can start learning day one on how to commit cybercrime.”

So, the 333rd Training Squadron takes its cyber security mission very seriously.

“It is one of the arrows in our quiver,” Thompson said. “It’s an extremely valuable ability to have. It’s an extremely important domain of war.”

Students start off simple and get complex quickly.

“We are as prepared as we possibly can be while facing the unknown,” Thompson added. “We operate in a very ambiguous and ever-changing environment, but we adapt very rapidly.”

Part of the reason is that many of these new-wave warriors are already tech savvy.

“They see a lot of things in the news, and they see this career field is right on the edge of that fight and they just want to be part of it,” said TSgt. Jason Verges, 333rd Training Squadron instructor.

Thompson has faith in the future with this program.

“I think that we train the greatest students that we ever have,” he said. “We train the greatest cyber operators that we ever have on both the officer and enlisted side.”

“At the end of the day, there are fights to be had. And, whether you’re fighting boots on the ground or you’re fighting behind the computer, both are relevant to where we are today,” Verges added.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Mississippi has two winners after Tuesday morning’s Powerball drawing.
$50,000 Powerball ticket bought in Gautier; second winner in Mississippi
Devin McLaurin
Alleged arsonist arrested after fires set at churches, Jackson State baseball field
Mississippi voters head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots for the November 2022...
Here’s everything you need to know about voting in South Mississippi today
James Clyde Holmes Jr., 46, of Bay St. Louis, was arrested on a charge of aggravated DUI after...
Bay St. Louis man arrested on DUI charge after fatal wreck

Latest News

Keesler Air Force Base provides a lot of amenities to go with all the training to help create a...
Keesler Air Force is like a city within an city for active duty and veterans
The 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron is stationed at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi.
WATCH: WLOX celebrates Veterans Day early with a visit to Keesler Air Force Base
MSU, MGCCC and city, state and federal partners celebrate the opening of Mississippi Cyber...
New state cybersecurity center opens on Gulf Coast
House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, center, speaks about the bipartisan effort of the...
Philip Gunn will not seek re-election, concluding his time as House Speaker