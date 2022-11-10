Inflation affecting pavement of Ocean Springs neighborhood road

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - John McCarthy is a resident in the Woodhaven Subdivision in Ocean Springs and says the conditions of the roads in his neighborhood are dangerous and can lead to unfortunate situations.

“You can be doing ten miles on this road and the rocks could spit up and hit anybody,” said McCarthy. “Down the road, there are some people that parked their cars down the road, and my daughter came to get to her house, and when she did that, they blocked the road. When they unblocked the road, she went, and some rocks went up and may have went close to their grandchildren, and she came down and unloaded on my daughter and filed reckless driving charges on her.”

He also says another issue they have been facing for over the past two years is a pothole that was four inches deep at the end of his driveway.

He said his daughter, who lives with him, had to drive around it when backing out and going onto the driveway. The city, however, had patched up the pothole.

Randy Bosarge is the Jackson County Supervisor.

“I hope everybody would be patient with us and we’re going to get this thing corrected and we’re going to get it turned around and going to make the best of it,” said Bosarge.

He says they are already a year and a half behind on road pavement projects due to an increase in asphalt which lead contracts to be re-bid. Contracts were re-bid because Bosarge says the original price for asphalt jumped from one ton for $75 to the current price of $120 dollars for a ton. Bosarge says one ton of asphalt only covers eight to ten feet of street.

“So, we just awarded a new contract last month for the one hundred and seventeen fifty a ton, and now we’re trying to get back on our paving schedule,” said Bosarge.

But another issue they are facing along with the rising cost of asphalt is the lack of labor work and supply chain issues.

“They had a labor situation to where they didn’t quite have enough people to do the work any faster. So unfortunately, we’re in the labor and some material being delayed on delivery. So, we’re still having those issues.”

McCarthy says he understands the delays but is at his wits end with the lack of pavements.

“I’ve done everything I could do; I’m frustrated. These people have been paying taxes here for 50 years and these people for 35 years. So, we just need a road and people say why don’t you just go the other way. Well, why should we go the other way. This is a public road that should be safe for is to drive down.”

“We just need a pave so we can have a nice safe road not just for the adults but for the children that are playing down here.”

The city says they are expected to be on track with their pavement projects by the beginning of next year and are working every day to not fall behind.

