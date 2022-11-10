WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
LawCall
60 Days of Giveaways
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

GM recalls 340K big SUVs; daytime running lights can stay on

General Motors is recalling nearly 340,000 big SUVs in the U.S. because their daytime running...
General Motors is recalling nearly 340,000 big SUVs in the U.S. because their daytime running lights may not shut off when the regular headlights are on.(General Motors)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling nearly 340,000 big SUVs in the U.S. because their daytime running lights may not shut off when the regular headlights are on.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents Thursday that having both lights on at the same time could cause glare, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall covers certain 2021 Chevrolet Tahoes and Suburbans, as well as some GMC Yukons and Cadillac Escalades.

Dealers will update software that controls the lights.

Owners will be notified by mail starting Dec. 19.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Highway Patrol says the call came in near mile marker 2.
Traffic cleared after semi-truck fire shut down I-10 westbound near La. state line
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
James Clyde Holmes Jr., 46, of Bay St. Louis, was arrested on a charge of aggravated DUI after...
Bay St. Louis man arrested on DUI charge after fatal wreck
With the general election coming up Nov. 8th, we're talking to each of the candidates in the...
AP calls Mike Ezell winner of 4th Congressional District race
Gulfport City Council tabled two zoning appeals for Medical Marijuana companies to start...
Medical marijuana dispensary faces roadblock from Gulfport City Council, says COO

Latest News

The year-over-year increase, a slowdown from 8.2% in September, was the smallest rise since...
US consumer inflation eased to 7.7% over past 12 months
Storm surge and erosion from a tropical system has destroyed beachfront homes in...
Erosion from Nicole wrecks beachfront homes
FILE - The New York Stock Exchange is seen in New York, Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Wall Street surges after data show inflation cooling in US; S&P up 3.4%
FILE - Jennifer Aniston said she tried everything from in vitro fertilization to Chinese teas.
Jennifer Aniston discusses failed pregnancy attempts
Drivers navigate flooding caused by Hurricane Nicole in downtown St. Augustine, Florida, on...
Sprawling Tropical Storm Nicole drenching Florida, Georgia