Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary

A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park while celebrating their anniversary.(Crater of Diamonds State Park)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Gray News) - Officials in Arkansas say a couple found a diamond weighing nearly 2 carats while visiting a state park last week.

According to Arkansas State Parks, Jessica and Seth Erickson spotted a 1.9-carat diamond at the Crater of Diamonds State Park on Nov. 4.

The couple said they were visiting the park in celebration of their 10th anniversary.

According to Seth Erickson, he was able to spot a metallic-looking gem in the bottom of his screen after digging and an hour of wet sifting, a method used by many guests to search for diamonds.

“Guests submerge screen sets in water to wash away the soil. Once the soil is removed, the gravel is then separated by size and weight to make diamonds easier to find,” said Park Interpreter Tayler Markham.

Officials said the couple took their iced tea-colored gem to the park’s Diamond Discovery Center, where park staff registered it as a 1.9-carat brown diamond.

According to park staff, visitors who find diamonds at the park choose to name their gems. The Ericksons named theirs HIMO, the initials of each of their children.

Officials said 581 diamonds have been registered at the Crater of Diamonds State Park so far this year.

