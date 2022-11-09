WLOX Careers
Wednesday’s Forecast

Drier air coming in from the east today! You will notice it feels crisp & less muggy. Click and watch the forecast video for details.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:17 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Feeling drier & less muggy today. Yesterday we had warm highs in the 80s but today will be less warm with highs in the pleasant 70s instead. It may be breezy at times today with winds from the east at about 10 to 15 miles per hour. Nicole will bring significant impacts to Florida but is not expected to bother us here on the Mississippi Coast. A strong cold front will steer Nicole away from us. This front will also bring us much cooler weather for the weekend.

