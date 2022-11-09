St. Patrick’s Otis Brooks signs with East Mississippi baseball

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -St. Patrick’s Otis Brooks put pen to paper Tuesday to continue his academic and baseball career at East Mississippi.

In his high school career so far he’s hit for .339 with 43 hits and 25 RBIs.

On the pitcher’s mound he’s averaged an ERA of 3.44.

He says he can’t wait to head up to Scooba and join the Lions and says the facilities and coaching staff really drew him in.

”I love the players they have now, the coaches, the campus was cool, and the field and all the lockers rooms and everything they have to offer,” Brooks said. “I’m ready to see what the college season is going to be like and excited to get up there and figure out everything new about it.”

Brooks will get his senior baseball season underway in just a few months.

