Semi-truck fire shuts down I-10 westbound near La. state line

Mississippi Highway Patrol says the call came in near mile marker 2.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:44 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A semi-truck fire on I-10 near the Mississippi-Louisiana border has shut down all westbound lanes as of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Mississippi Highway Patrol says the call came in near mile marker 2. Eastbound lanes are still open, but westbound lanes are blocked and expected to stay that way for around 4.5 hours.

Mississippi Department of Transportation advises drivers to use caution and seek an alternate route.

We don’t yet know if anyone was injured in this incident. We will update this story with more information as we receive it.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

