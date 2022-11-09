Mild, breezy, and less humid today

It’s cooler, drier, and breezy today. We’re only warming up into the mid 70s this afternoon with a breeze from the east, and we’ll see some passing clouds. However, sunshine will still peek through this afternoon. It’s going to be a little chilly tonight. Some clouds will linger, and we’ll drop into the mid 50s by Thursday morning.

Thursday afternoon will be beautiful with highs in the mid to upper 70s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday will be a little warmer with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. The humidity won’t be too high.

A big cold front will arrive Friday night into Saturday, and it’s going to make it drastically cooler. Highs will only reach the low 60s on Saturday, and there may be a few showers in the morning. We’ll drop into the 30s and 40s by Sunday morning. It might be a struggle to even reach the 60s on Sunday afternoon!

