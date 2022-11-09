WLOX Careers
Michael Guest scores 3rd term representing Mississippi’s 3rd District

U.S. Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss., and his wife Haley Guest, do last minute campaigning Tuesday...
U.S. Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss., and his wife Haley Guest, do last minute campaigning Tuesday morning, Nov. 8, 2022, on the busiest intersection in Brandon. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Michael Guest will serve a third term representing Mississippi’s 3rd District after defeating his Democratic challenger Tuesday night.

The incumbent congressman ran against Shuwaski Young, a military veteran and JSU graduate who once served as a White House-appointee working for the Department of Homeland Security.

Guest faced a tough primary against Naval Reserve pilot Michael Cassidy, with fewer than 300 votes separating the two on primary day at the beginning of June, forcing a runoff.

However, Guest would win that runoff handedly, securing nearly 70 percent of the vote.

Guest was first elected in 2018 in Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District after serving as a district attorney in Rankin and Madison counties.

