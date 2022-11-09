Medical marijuana referendums fail in George County

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - In George County, a crushing blow for medical marijuana advocates.

Three referendums on the issue were on Tuesday’s ballot, and voters decided against all three.

More than 50% of voters said to medical cannabis cultivation and processing in George County, 52% voting against medical marijuana transportation in the county, and 52% voting against medical marijuana dispensaries.

