Medical marijuana referendums fail in George County

In George County, a crushing blow for medical marijuana advocates. Three referendums on the issue were on Tuesday’s ballot, and voters decided against all three
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - In George County, a crushing blow for medical marijuana advocates.

Three referendums on the issue were on Tuesday’s ballot, and voters decided against all three.

More than 50% of voters said to medical cannabis cultivation and processing in George County, 52% voting against medical marijuana transportation in the county, and 52% voting against medical marijuana dispensaries.

