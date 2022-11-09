Medical marijuana referendums fail in George County
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - In George County, a crushing blow for medical marijuana advocates.
Three referendums on the issue were on Tuesday’s ballot, and voters decided against all three.
More than 50% of voters said to medical cannabis cultivation and processing in George County, 52% voting against medical marijuana transportation in the county, and 52% voting against medical marijuana dispensaries.
Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.